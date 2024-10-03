Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    An Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) is backed on to a CH-47 Chinook Army Helicopter on October 5, 2024 at Fort Campbell, KY as preparation for an air lift to North Carolina to provide aid after Hurricane Helene. More than 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are departing Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8680506
    VIRIN: 241005-A-KQ181-2908
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina
    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina
    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina
    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina
    101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download