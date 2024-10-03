101st Division Soldiers fly to North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three UH-60 Blackhawk Army helicopters prepare to life off on October 5, 2024 at Fort Campbell, KY as preparation for a trip to North Carolina to provide aid after Hurricane Helene. More than 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are departing Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).