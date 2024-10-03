Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA's Nevada Task Force 1 Team Offers Assistance in Response to Hurricane Helene in Tennessee [Image 3 of 3]

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - In response to Hurricane Helene, FEMA's Nevada Task Force 1 Team offers expertise and services to aid the community of Erwin, Tennessee. The team has staged their advanced equipment and resources at the Unicoi County High School.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:23
    Photo ID: 8680351
    VIRIN: 241003-O-RK738-8950
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 25.68 MB
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA's Nevada Task Force 1 Team Offers Assistance in Response to Hurricane Helene in Tennessee [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

