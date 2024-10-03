U.S. Fire Administrator Receives Inside Tour of Verizon Response Mobile Unit in Unicoi County, TN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - Emergency personnel present U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell with an inside tour of the Verizon Response Mobile Unit. The unit is used for cell coverage and serves as the Command Post for Emergency Personnel at Unicoi County High School in Erwin, Tennessee.