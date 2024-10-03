Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fire Administrator Receives Inside Tour of Verizon Response Mobile Unit in Unicoi County, TN [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Fire Administrator Receives Inside Tour of Verizon Response Mobile Unit in Unicoi County, TN

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - Emergency personnel present U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell with an inside tour of the Verizon Response Mobile Unit. The unit is used for cell coverage and serves as the Command Post for Emergency Personnel at Unicoi County High School in Erwin, Tennessee.

    HurricaneHelene24

