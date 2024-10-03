Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys County Sheriff Discusses Hurricane Helene's Impact to U.S Fire Administrator [Image 2 of 2]

    Humphreys County Sheriff Discusses Hurricane Helene's Impact to U.S Fire Administrator

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis shows U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell and a couple of the Search and Rescue team members a few photos of the catastrophic impact Hurricane Helene caused.

