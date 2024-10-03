Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Search and Rescue Teams Conclude Day in Wake of Hurricane Helene's Devastation [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Search and Rescue Teams Conclude Day in Wake of Hurricane Helene's Devastation

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - Search and Rescue Teams came together at the end of another day in the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastation in Unicoi County, Tennessee, on Oct. 3

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8680330
    VIRIN: 241003-O-RK738-8460
    Resolution: 5308x3539
    Size: 14.12 MB
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Rescue Teams Conclude Day in Wake of Hurricane Helene's Devastation [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Search and Rescue Teams Conclude Day in Wake of Hurricane Helene's Devastation
    Humphreys County Sheriff Discusses Hurricane Helene's Impact to U.S Fire Administrator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download