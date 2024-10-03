Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555 FGS conducts lock servicing during CW24.2 [Image 7 of 8]

    555 FGS conducts lock servicing during CW24.2

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oscar Caballero, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, poses for a portrait in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon and a liquid oxygen tank during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024.The 31st Fighter Wing is in England to participate in CW24.2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces. These types of missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8680213
    VIRIN: 241001-F-MO337-1120
    Resolution: 5512x3667
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
