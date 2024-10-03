U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oscar Caballero, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, poses for a portrait in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon and a liquid oxygen tank during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024.The 31st Fighter Wing is in England to participate in CW24.2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces. These types of missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 16:07
|Photo ID:
|8680213
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-MO337-1120
|Resolution:
|5512x3667
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555 FGS conducts lock servicing during CW24.2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.