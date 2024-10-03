555 FGS conducts lock servicing during CW24.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Maimiliano Frasquillo, 555th Fighter Squadron crew chief, moves a liquid oxygen tank during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024.The partnerships created through recurring training events, like Cobra Warrior, better support NATO’s ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)