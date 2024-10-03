715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene

Spc. Eric Havlin, a combat medic, and Pvt. Jonathan Gauthier, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, both with 715th Military Police Company, deliver supplies during Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Treasure Island, Fla., Oct. 5, 2024. Guardsmen delivered supplies on foot to communities heavily affected by the storm's landfall. Recovery support missions continued throughout the state to provide resources and capabilities to those in need. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8680146
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-RH401-1952
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.93 MB
|Location:
|TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
