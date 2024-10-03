Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene

    TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 715th Military Police Company deliver supplies during Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Treasure Island, Fla., Oct. 5, 2024. Guardsmen delivered supplies on foot to communities heavily affected by the storm's landfall. Recovery support missions continued throughout the state to provide resources and capabilities to those in need. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8680139
    VIRIN: 241005-A-RH401-5575
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.83 MB
    Location: TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene
    715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Hurricane Helene
    715th MP Co
    Storm Recovery Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download