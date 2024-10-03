Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.05.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8679925 VIRIN: 241004-A-OI522-1012 Resolution: 1616x1080 Size: 519.29 KB Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan and USACE wastewater experts met with FEMA Region 3 Administrator and FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams (IMAT) Gold lead, MaryAnn Tierney, and her team [Image 5 of 5], by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.