U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan and USACE wastewater experts met with FEMA Region 3 Administrator and FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams (IMAT) Gold lead, MaryAnn Tierney, and her team to synchronize efforts in assessing the City of Asheville and Buncombe County infrastructure and water/wastewater needs.

