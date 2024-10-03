Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Wilmington’s own Scott Jones is carrying supplies to the Sandy Mush community just northwest of Asheville. [Image 5 of 5]

    USACE Wilmington’s own Scott Jones is carrying supplies to the Sandy Mush community just northwest of Asheville.

    OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    USACE Wilmington’s own Scott Jones is carrying supplies to the Sandy Mush community just northwest of Asheville.
    These supplies were donated by people in the Wilmington District regulatory offices throughout North Carolina.
    USACE Wilmington commander Col. Brad Morgan met with Scott during his trek, to thank him for his efforts.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 08:42
    Location: OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE Wilmington’s own Scott Jones is carrying supplies to the Sandy Mush community just northwest of Asheville.

    USACE
    Helene
    HELENE24
    Helene 2024

