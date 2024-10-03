USACE Wilmington’s own Scott Jones is carrying supplies to the Sandy Mush community just northwest of Asheville.
These supplies were donated by people in the Wilmington District regulatory offices throughout North Carolina.
USACE Wilmington commander Col. Brad Morgan met with Scott during his trek, to thank him for his efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8679899
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-OI522-1002
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|736.68 KB
|Location:
|OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Wilmington’s own Scott Jones is carrying supplies to the Sandy Mush community just northwest of Asheville. [Image 5 of 5], by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.