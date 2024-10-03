U.S. Marines continue to support relief efforts alongside Philippine allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing load cargo onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)