    U.S. Marines continue to support relief efforts alongside Philippine allies [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S. Marines continue to support relief efforts alongside Philippine allies

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to depart Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    This work, U.S. Marines continue to support relief efforts alongside Philippine allies [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

