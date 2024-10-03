U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio prepares for a flight in a T-38 Talon at Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 2, 2024. Custodio returned to a military aircraft one last time to share her accomplishments and promote diversity and inclusion within the armed forces as the first female Hispanic U.S. military pilot. Custodio received her final flight after 40 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Falcon)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8679556
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-RK424-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years
No keywords found.