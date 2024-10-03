Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years

    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Falcon 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio steps off of a T-38 Talon with Lt. Col. Michael Kelly, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, after her final flight at Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 2, 2024. Custodio flew her final flight in a military aircraft after 40 years to share her accomplishments and promote diversity and inclusion within the armed forces as the first female Hispanic U.S. military pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Falcon)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8679555
    VIRIN: 241002-F-RK424-1199
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years
    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years

    TAGS

    pilot
    Hispanic
    Puerto Rican
    U.S. Air Force
    first-female

