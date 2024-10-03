First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio steps off of a T-38 Talon with Lt. Col. Michael Kelly, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, after her final flight at Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 2, 2024. Custodio flew her final flight in a military aircraft after 40 years to share her accomplishments and promote diversity and inclusion within the armed forces as the first female Hispanic U.S. military pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Falcon)