56th MXG holds Quarter 3 Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelina Cabello, 944th Fighter Wing weapons load crew member, looks at a GBU-12 Paveway II during the 3rd Quarter Weapons Load Competition, Oct. 4, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions serve as part of the final evaluations for quarterly and annual awards in the weapons career field. Load competitions serve as part of the final evaluations for quarterly and annual awards in the weapons career field. Exercises like the weapons load competition help advance training to produce command focused U.S., Allied, and partner Airmen to meet warfighting needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)