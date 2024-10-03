Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th MXG holds Quarter 3 Weapons Load Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    56th MXG holds Quarter 3 Weapons Load Competition

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donovan Hampton-Edwards, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, cuts a wire during the 3rd Quarter Weapons Load Competition, Oct. 4, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions serve as part of the final evaluations for quarterly and annual awards in the weapons career field. These competitions are vital in building readiness and sharpening the skills of weapons load teams, ensuring they are prepared to meet the demands of Great Power Competition with precision and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

