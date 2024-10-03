Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Taylor Comstock, Blount Island Command environmental protection specialist, measures a redfish caught by U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Brad Witherell of Slidell, Louisiana, during a quarterly catch-and-release tournament Oct. 3, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)