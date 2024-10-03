Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Bobby Carter, Blount Island Command engineer equipment manager, compares redfish catches with wife Frances Carter, financial manager, during a quarterly catch-and-release tournament Oct. 3, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8679255
    VIRIN: 241003-M-BD377-2516
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer
    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area’s Wettest Summer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Corps Facility Hosts Lively Fishing Event After Area&rsquo;s Wettest Summer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download