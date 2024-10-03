Higher level of care

Airmen medics prepare to roll over a simulated casualty during a base readiness exercise Feb. 29, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. This exercise proved unique in providing Airmen medics opportunities for multiple levels of medical care to the in-exercise casualties. The casualties would receive in-the-field combat casualty care, then triage by medical personnel followed by care at the field hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
