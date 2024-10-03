Higher level of care

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Airmen medics prepare to roll over a simulated casualty during a base readiness exercise Feb. 29, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. This exercise proved unique in providing Airmen medics opportunities for multiple levels of medical care to the in-exercise casualties. The casualties would receive in-the-field combat casualty care, then triage by medical personnel followed by care at the field hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
