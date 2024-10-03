Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Site Rota is one of the largest fuel operations in the area of responsibility (AOR). Being the primary lab to analyze fuel for the region, necessary measurements are in place to ensure the quality of the fuel.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8677819
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-CU682-8185
|Resolution:
|2077x3690
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rising to the Challenge: Stepping Up in a Time of Need [Image 3 of 3], by Kayla Plagge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rising to the Challenge: Stepping Up in a Time of Need
No keywords found.