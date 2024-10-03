Rising to the Challenge: Stepping Up in a Time of Need

Photo By Kayla Plagge | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Site Rota is one of the...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Plagge | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Site Rota is one of the largest fuel operations in the area of responsibility (AOR). Being the primary lab to analyze fuel for the region, necessary measurements are in place to ensure the quality of the fuel. see less | View Image Page

Two chemists work in the lab to test the fuel; however, after a series of events, the lab was left unmanned. With prior experience working in a lab as a LCPL in the Marine Corps and in a B2 lab at White Beach Okinawa, Ms. Michelle “Missey” Cox, Regional Fuels Specialist in Naples, Italy, stepped up to fill the gap. Cox was given a four days’ notice that she would be going TDY to Rota for one month. With this being a new lab with their own procedures and processes, Cox spent those four days reading the manuals and requirements to prepare for the task.



“It was nice to know I still had the skills. I liked the challenge of doing something out of the box and being able to provide assistance to the team in Rota,” said Cox.



The fuel is supplied to sixth fleet, NATO, Host Nation ships, and transit aircraft. The team receives fuel tanks monthly, transfers fuel from tank to tank, and transfers fuel to the airfield for flight line operations. The surveillance of fuel is a continuous process as every action or fuel evolution has the potential of introducing contamination. If the fuel is contaminated, the fuel systems will not function properly.



The type of test performed, which could take up to eight hours, is determined by whether it is a multi-product or single-product ship. The fuel is tested on a pass/fail scale. If the fuel passes (referred to as on-grade), it is transferred to the next destination. If the fuel fails, the test is first reran to ensure no human, sampler, or apparatus error. If the test fails a second time, the team works to identify why and contacts the Defense Logistics Agency to receive information on what to do with the product.



“No fuel moves until the lab tech says it’s okay to move it,” said Cox. “And that was another important reason why I went down there because nothing could drive, flow, or fly without that fuel being tested every single day.”



Cox has been the Regional Fuels Specialist in Naples since March. She performs inspections of regional fuels sites to ensure they follow regulations, tracks present and future special projects and maintenance issues, and is their advocate by ensuring they have the proper support for fuel equipment.



“Being new to the job and to the region, it really helped me get an idea of what the mission is, and it also gave me insight on how I could better assist them in my current job,” said Cox.