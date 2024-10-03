Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard supports Palau Division of Marine Law in bilateral boardings [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard supports Palau Division of Marine Law in bilateral boardings

    PALAU

    09.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A boarding team from the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), alongside a Palau Division of Marine Law Enforcement officer, prepare to launch for a bilateral maritime law enforcement boarding on a foreign fishing vessel supporting the Republic of Palau in their Exclusive Economic Zone on Sept. 23, 2024. Their vigilance played a pivotal role in deterring illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and other illicit maritime activities, thereby enhancing maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 03:59
    Photo ID: 8677625
    VIRIN: 240923-G-G0020-9515
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: PW
    USCG
    Palau
    MLE
    IUUF
    WPC 1140
    COFA

