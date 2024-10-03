U.S. Coast Guard supports Palau Division of Marine Law in bilateral boardings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A boarding team from the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), alongside a Palau Division of Marine Law Enforcement officer, prepare to launch for a bilateral maritime law enforcement boarding on a foreign fishing vessel supporting the Republic of Palau in their Exclusive Economic Zone on Sept. 23, 2024. Their vigilance played a pivotal role in deterring illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and other illicit maritime activities, thereby enhancing maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)