USCGC Oliver Henry completes strategic patrol in Palauan waters, strengthening regional security and maritime partnerships

SANTA RITA, Guam — The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) completed a two-week patrol from Sept. 16 – 30, 2024, as part of Operation Rematau, contributing to maritime security, domain awareness and the enhancement of strategic partnerships between the United States and the Republic of Palau.



This patrol bolstered the United States' commitment to supporting sovereign maritime nations in the Pacific and reinforcing good regional maritime governance.



The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducted transits covering an area of over 15,000 square miles of Palau's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Their vigilance played a pivotal role in deterring illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and other illicit maritime activities, thereby enhancing maritime security.



"Our patrol, coordinated with our Palauan partners, demonstrates the ongoing importance of our presence in these waters," said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of Oliver Henry. "Through dedicated enforcement, professional exchanges, and bilateral operations, we are helping to secure not just Palau's maritime resources but also contributing to regional stability and cooperation."



Notably, the crew conducted three bilateral law enforcement boardings with Palau's Division of Marine Law Enforcement and monitored foreign fishing vessels within Palau's EEZ. These actions resulted in no violations, reflecting positive compliance by local and foreign vessels operating in the region, supporting Palau's efforts to maintain sustainable fisheries.



The patrol also assessed the feasibility of Malakal Pier in Palau as a potential berth for larger Coast Guard cutters in future operations. This assessment ensures continued U.S. support and regional collaboration to counter potential maritime threats.



In conjunction with law enforcement activities, the crew engaged in professional knowledge exchanges with Palau's Division of Marine Law Enforcement members and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Sector Boarding Team (SBT), furthering mutual capacity-building efforts. Enhancing readiness and strengthening partnerships, the crew pursued training and certifications for Oliver Henry's crew and additional members from USCGC Myrtle Hazard, USCGC Hollyhock, and U.S. Coast Guard District 8, supplementing Oliver Henry's team.



"The success of this mission demonstrates the strategic importance of maritime domain awareness and cooperation in the Pacific," said Capt. Robert Kistner, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. The operational knowledge gained from this patrol and continued collaboration between the U.S. and Palau enables future regional security initiatives."

-USCG-



About Operation Rematau

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam supports the overarching Coast Guard endeavor Operation Blue Pacific to promote security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania. Rematau means people of the deep sea. It reinforces the U.S. commitment to working together to advance Pacific regionalism based on the Blue Pacific narrative. This action supports U.S. national security objectives, bolstering regional maritime good governance and security.



About USCGC Oliver Henry

USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) is the 40th 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter named for Oliver T. Henry, Jr., an enlisted African American Coast Guard member first to break the color barrier of a then-segregated Service. Designed for many missions, including search and rescue, national defense, and maritime law enforcement, the Oliver Henry plays a significant role in safeguarding national interests and preserving good maritime governance.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please get in touch with CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.