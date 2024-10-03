Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Detachment Jacksonville holds chief petty officer pinning ceremony [Image 33 of 33]

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Detachment Jacksonville holds chief petty officer pinning ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    CAMP BLANDING, Fla. (Oct. 3, 2024) Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Amvee Deveraturda, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Jacksonville, salutes as sideboys render honors during the command’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony. FRCSE is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 22:52
    Photo ID: 8677442
    VIRIN: 241003-N-DG679-1227
    Resolution: 3825x2550
    Size: 644.39 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Detachment Jacksonville holds chief petty officer pinning ceremony [Image 33 of 33], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony
    Navy
    NAVAIR
    Naval Aviation
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

