Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Detachment Jacksonville holds chief petty officer pinning ceremony

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. (Oct. 3, 2024) Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Amvee Deveraturda, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Jacksonville, receives his combination cover during the command’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony. FRCSE is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)