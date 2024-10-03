MSG Sean P. Curran Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to SFC Sean P. Curran on his promotion to Master Sergeant! MSG Curran has been an invaluable asset to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, leading with excellence and playing a key role in retaining our Soldiers. His dedication to the mission and mentorship to the team continue to make a lasting impact. We are proud to have him in our ranks and look forward to his continued success.





Photo by: CPL. Hwang Jin Wook