    MSG Sean P. Curran Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    MSG Sean P. Curran Promotion Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alaura Lucas 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Congratulations to SFC Sean P. Curran on his promotion to Master Sergeant! MSG Curran has been an invaluable asset to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, leading with excellence and playing a key role in retaining our Soldiers. His dedication to the mission and mentorship to the team continue to make a lasting impact. We are proud to have him in our ranks and look forward to his continued success.


    Photo by: CPL. Hwang Jin Wook

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:22
    VIRIN: 241002-A-DW140-3949
