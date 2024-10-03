Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th ISRG Uses Skillsets in Helene Recovery Efforts [Image 3 of 4]

    118th ISRG Uses Skillsets in Helene Recovery Efforts

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, Tennessee Air National Guard, review maps and footage of areas in East Tennessee damaged by Hurricane Helene Oct. 3, 2024 at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee. Several members from the 118th ISRG having been using their skillsets to identify the most damaged areas and help direct where first responders should respond. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

    This work, 118th ISRG Uses Skillsets in Helene Recovery Efforts [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

