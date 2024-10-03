118th ISRG Uses Skillsets in Helene Recovery Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Barry, a member of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, Tennessee Air National Guard, reviews maps and footage of areas in East Tennessee damaged by Hurricane Helene Oct. 3, 2024 at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee. Several members from the 118th ISRG having been using their skillsets to identify the most damaged areas and help direct where first responders should respond. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti)