Marion, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Volunteers from Baptists on Mission's North Carolina Disaster Response Ministry prepare lunches for residents at Grace Community Church in Marion, McDowell County, North Carolina, on Oct. 3. The nonprofit organization is providing free meals, water and laundry services to survivors impacted by Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8676852
|VIRIN:
|231003-O-RP039-1988
|Resolution:
|9084x6056
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC [Image 5 of 5], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.