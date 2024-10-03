Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Marion, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Volunteers from Baptists on Mission's North Carolina Disaster Response Ministry prepare lunches for residents at Grace Community Church in Marion, McDowell County, North Carolina, on Oct. 3. The nonprofit organization is providing free meals, water and laundry services to survivors impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8676854
    VIRIN: 231003-O-RP039-2517
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC [Image 5 of 5], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC
    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC
    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC
    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC
    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download