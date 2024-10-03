Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: Baptists on Mission Provide Support in Marion, NC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marion, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Volunteers from Baptists on Mission's North Carolina Disaster Response Ministry prepare lunches for residents at Grace Community Church in Marion, McDowell County, North Carolina, on Oct. 3. The nonprofit organization is providing free meals, water and laundry services to survivors impacted by Hurricane Helene.