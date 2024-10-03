Norwegian F-35 is refueled during CW24.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the United Kingdom during Cobra Warrior 24.2, Sept. 29, 2024. Cobra Warrior, the RAF’s largest readiness exercise, increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, improving the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)