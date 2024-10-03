Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian F-35 is refueled during CW24.2

    Norwegian F-35 is refueled during CW24.2

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the United Kingdom during Cobra Warrior 24.2, Sept. 29, 2024. Cobra Warrior, the RAF’s largest readiness exercise, increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, improving the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    F-35
    KC-135
    Aerial Refuel
    Readiness Exercise
    Air Refuel
    Cobra Warrior

