    F-15E Strike Eagle completes FCF flight [Image 2 of 2]

    F-15E Strike Eagle completes FCF flight

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandie Apelado-Boyd, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, marshals in an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft after it completes its final check flight (FCF) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Oct. 2, 2024. After being inoperable for four years due to a landing gear collapse, this aircraft completed an FCF, which is the final step in returning it to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

