U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandie Apelado-Boyd, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, marshals in an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft after it completes its final check flight (FCF) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Oct. 2, 2024. After being inoperable for four years due to a landing gear collapse, this aircraft completed an FCF, which is the final step in returning it to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8676141
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-PO088-1167
|Resolution:
|5213x3468
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle completes FCF flight [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.