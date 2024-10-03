F-15E Strike Eagle FCF flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, greet aircrew assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Oct. 2, 2024. The aircrew was preparing to fly an F-15E Strike Eagle that hadn't flown in four years due to a landing gear collapse, with the FCF serving as the final step to return the aircraft to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)