    Service members clean MacDill’s flight line, prepare for inbound aircraft [Image 1 of 3]

    Service members clean MacDill’s flight line, prepare for inbound aircraft

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing search for debris on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024. More than 200 volunteers walked MacDill’s flight line to dispose of debris caused by Hurricane Helene. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability after Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8676111
    VIRIN: 241003-F-BQ566-1001
    Resolution: 5249x3861
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Hurricane
    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene

