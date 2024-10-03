Service members clean MacDill’s flight line, prepare for inbound aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing search for debris on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024. More than 200 volunteers walked MacDill’s flight line to dispose of debris caused by Hurricane Helene. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability after Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)