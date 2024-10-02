Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW welcomes new wing commander [Image 4 of 4]

    378th AEW welcomes new wing commander

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Air Forces Central (AFCENT) commander, presents the guidon to Col. Keagan McLeese, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, during the 378th AEW change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 3, 2024. The tradition of change of command ceremonies allows service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 06:50
    Photo ID: 8675352
    VIRIN: 241003-F-CP864-1026
    Resolution: 5890x3919
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    change of command

