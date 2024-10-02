378th AEW welcomes new wing commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Air Forces Central (AFCENT) commander, presents the guidon to Col. Keagan McLeese, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, during the 378th AEW change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 3, 2024. The tradition of change of command ceremonies allows service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo)