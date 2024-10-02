378th AEW welcomes new wing commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Air Forces Central (AFCENT) commander, presents the guidon to Col. Seth Spanier, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) outgoing commander, during the 378th AEW change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 3, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the passing of command from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo)