U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Nikolaus Curley, the senior enlisted leader assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” stands with members of the Minneapolis Fire Department. (Submitted Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 06:34
|Photo ID:
|8675328
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-ZZ999-6522
|Resolution:
|828x552
|Size:
|102.76 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Dual Commitment: Minnesota First Sergeant Serves the State and Nation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Dual Commitment: Minnesota First Sergeant Serves the State and Nation
No keywords found.