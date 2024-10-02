A Dual Commitment: Minnesota First Sergeant Serves the State and Nation

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Nikolaus Curley, the senior enlisted leader assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Nikolaus Curley, the senior enlisted leader assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” stands with members of the Minneapolis Fire Department. (Submitted Photo) see less | View Image Page

With 24 years of service in the Minnesota Army National Guard and a decade as a firefighter for the Minneapolis Fire Department, 1st Sgt. Nikolaus Curley is dedicated to serving the state and Nation—whether on the front lines or the scene of a fire.



“After returning from my second deployment from 2005 to 2007 in Iraq,” said Curley, “I wanted to feel the rush of conducting combat missions again, and I thought, what better way to get that rush than to become a firefighter?”



Curley, 41, enlisted in the military on Sept. 26, 2000, as a military police officer. Currently, he is on his fifth deployment, serving as the first sergeant of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls.”



In this role, he takes pride in mentoring and developing the Soldiers in his unit. Serving in a dual capacity has shaped his approach to leadership, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, readiness, and a strong commitment to helping others.



“Being a firefighter is somewhat similar to [serving in the military],” Curley explained. “Helping a stranger in their time of need is a great feeling and knowing that I can possibly make a difference keeps my motivation going.”



While deployed, Curley ensures his firefighting skills remain sharp. He maintains certifications through the City of Minneapolis by watching training videos on firefighter and rescue tactics, practicing perishable skills like tying knots, and reviewing emergency medical technician practices. These efforts allow him to keep the mindset needed for when he returns to his civilian job next year.



Drawing from his experiences, Curley recognizes that teamwork is critical in both career fields.



“Working as a team is the top priority,” Curley added. “In the fire service, if you try to work by yourself, it’s extremely dangerous and will always end up making the overall situation worse.”



As Fire Prevention Week approaches, Curley has a clear message for the community. He emphasizes fire safety both in the field and at home, such as keeping a clean working area and knowing the location of exits and fire extinguishers.



“[Knowing] emergency contact numbers are essential practices,” he added.



One of the most critical lessons Curley emphasizes is the inclusion of pets in fire safety plans.



“I have been in multiple fires where families tell us they have pets, and those pets are either never found or found too late,” he recalled. “When planning for fire safety, remember to include your pets. Whether they’re in a crate or a specific room, give emergency workers the best description of where your pets normally are at night.”



In discussing essential fire safety practices, Curley emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe home environment. He recommended that families sleep with their bedroom doors closed, ensure working fire extinguishers are available in both the home and garage, and regularly check that smoke detectors are functional.



“Your kitchen should have a wet chemical extinguisher, this will allow you to put out grease fires,” added Curley. “Your garage should have multiple extinguishers, wet chemical, straight water, and dry powder. This will allow you to extinguish all types of possible fires that could start within your garage.”



He also suggested a practical routine of testing smoke detectors at the beginning of spring and fall to determine whether batteries need replacement or if the units themselves require servicing.



For Curley, Fire Prevention Week is not just about awareness—it’s about action. This week, he plans to honor the week by giving a class to his battalion on how to use a fire extinguisher.



“Most people have never actually practiced using one, and if you want to be accurate, you must train as you fight,” he said.



As he continues to serve both his country and his community, 1st Sgt. Nikolaus Curley reflects the dedication and resilience found in both Soldiers and firefighters. His commitment to safety and service highlights the importance of fire prevention, both at home and abroad.