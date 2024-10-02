Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4]

    JGSDF Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Command Senior Chief Patrick Duffy, the command senior chief assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 9), speaks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sergeants Major during a command brief at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 2, 2024. The JGSDF Sergeants Major visited CFAS from JGSDF Camp Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, as part of a senior enlisted leadership training program to learn about the base’s mission and capabilities and to exchange views on leadership with their U.S. Navy counterparts.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8675175
    VIRIN: 241002-N-VD231-2057
    Resolution: 5341x3487
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

