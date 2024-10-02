JGSDF Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aki Nichols, Public Affairs Officer assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sergeants Major during a command brief at CFAS Oct. 2, 2024. The JGSDF Sergeants Major visited CFAS from JGSDF Camp Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, as part of a senior enlisted leadership training program to learn about the base’s mission and capabilities and to exchange views on leadership with their U.S. Navy counterparts.