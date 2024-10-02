Aki Nichols, Public Affairs Officer assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sergeants Major during a command brief at CFAS Oct. 2, 2024. The JGSDF Sergeants Major visited CFAS from JGSDF Camp Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, as part of a senior enlisted leadership training program to learn about the base’s mission and capabilities and to exchange views on leadership with their U.S. Navy counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8675172
|VIRIN:
|241002-N-VD231-2024
|Resolution:
|4311x3331
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JGSDF Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.