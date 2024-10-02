USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors load a CMV-22B Osprey, attached to the Titans of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRM) 30, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 2, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)