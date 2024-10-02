Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene

    GAFFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Daniels, a power production technician with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, cuts downed trees to assist with debris removal in Gaffney, South Carolina, following Hurricane Helene, Oct. 2, 2024. The South Carolina National Guard has more than 900 Airmen and Soldiers deployed across the state, responding to disaster relief requests from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8675024
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-WT236-1004
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 27.69 MB
    Location: GAFFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DOMOPS
    SCNG
    South Carolian National Guard
    Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download